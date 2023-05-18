Natacha Jaitt’s family asked the Justice to call two former Bandanas to testify

Natacha Jaitt passed away on February 23, 2019 and to this day the cause has not yet been clarified. Her brother Ulises is still struggling to discover what happened to her sister Natacha.

The death of the model is full of unknowns, her Ipad is in the hands of Justice and years later they still could not open it to discover what is inside. It should be remembered that weeks ago, the radio host reported that they had activated his cell phone and wondered what they were doing with it. Now a new piece of information has appeared that includes Lourdes and Lissa Vera from Bandana.

The statement from Natacha Jaitt’s family lawyer

Silvana Ianniello, lawyer for the Jaitt family, asked to summon the members of the band: “We asked to summon Lourdes to testify because they are within the context of the witness statement and Lissa. He spontaneously decided to talk to Ulises about it, that’s how she contacted him. He was very clear with his words, there have been no doubts. We had access to the statement,” she said in a statement.

“Because he would be aware of what was stated by the witness Gómez regarding what Mrs. Vera had referred to him in relation to her testimony, and also since Mrs. Fernández was a couple of Gómez and at the same time a partner of Vera, it is necessary to question her in order to delve into the statements reported by the witness Gómez in which Mrs. Vera would have told her that she lied in her testimonial statement,” concluded the notice from the Jaitt family lawyer, asking that she also be I quoted Lourdes Fernández.

The statement of Leandro Esteban García Gómez, ex-partner of Lourdes Fernández

In Leandro’s statement, the ex-partner from Lourdes recounts that he met Velaztiqui in a chance meeting and that he was grateful for having been “saved the potatoes in Natacha’s trial,” in addition, he was already imprisoned for “false testimony” by denying that there was drug on the night that the body of Natacha Jaitt was found in the town of Villa La Ñata.

For this reason, he was dismissed and on May 9 he gave a statement in front of two prosecutors and said that after hearing Lissa reveal that she lied to cover up her former friend.

