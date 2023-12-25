Natalia celebrates Christmas with a broken pinky after a car accident

Natalia (43) will celebrate Christmas Eve tomorrow with her little finger in a cast. The singer had an accident with her car on Thursday, but fortunately escaped well.

On Friday evening, the singer herself posted a photo of her little finger wrapped in plaster on Instagram Stories. “End of the year, had an accident. Broken little finger, on to 2024,” said a shrugging emoji.

“It was a stupid accident, no other party was involved,” her manager Frank Delang tells us. Last Thursday, Natalia lost control of her car on a muddy road near her home in Geel. “She crashed into a tree and broke her little finger while trying to protect her face. Fortunately it is a sturdy car. A lot of damage, but nothing else.”

Yesterday a minor operation was performed to quickly repair the fracture. There will be another check-up in the hospital next week, and then the little finger could even be removed from the cast. Will Tura’s two farewell concerts, where Natalia will appear as one of the many artists next Thursday and Friday, will therefore not be affected. “She will even be on hand at Radio 2 in Genk on Tuesday.”

