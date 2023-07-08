Natalia Durán Shares Unbelievable Anecdote: Buried Underground for 12 Hours as Part of Spiritual Ritual

Title: Actress Natalia Durán Reveals Unusual Anecdote on Instagram

Subtitle: Colombian Star Shares Personal Details, Leaves Fans Intrigued

The renowned Colombian actress, Natalia Durán, known for her remarkable performances on national television, recently stunned her followers with an incredible anecdote on her Instagram. However, her absence from the screens was not by choice; a complicated health problem derived from cancer had forced her to take a step back.

Having made notable appearances in popular shows like Floricienta, A corazón abierto, and Corazón blindado, Natalia’s career in the entertainment industry has been impressive. Although her television appearances have dwindled, the actress remains actively engaged with her fans through social media, constantly updating them on her state of health and well-being.

In her recent participation in the trend “10 Random Data about you,” Natalia shared several details from her personal life that had not been previously disclosed. Among the revelations, one particular fact caught the attention of her followers: Natalia had willingly buried herself in a hole for an astonishing 12 hours.

The surprising revelation left many perplexed, and fans were eager to understand the motive behind this unusual experience. Natalia explained that she had undertaken this act as part of a spiritual ritual, aiming to establish a deeper connection with nature. This peculiar practice stemmed from her battle with thyroid cancer, which had compelled her to reevaluate her mindset.

Among her other shared revelations, Natalia confessed to having a unique passion for removing blemishes and scabs from the lips and skin of her loved ones. Describing it as her “passion,” this peculiar habit showcased Natalia’s idiosyncratic personality.

The actress’s candid revelations have sparked intrigue and speculation among her followers, who continue to support her through her health journey. Natalia’s dedication to exploring alternative mental health therapies, such as meditation, demonstrates her resilience and determination to overcome the challenges she faces.

As Natalia Durán navigates her personal and professional life amidst her health struggles, her unwavering spirit and transparency continue to inspire and captivate her fans.

