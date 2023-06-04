Natalie Portman’s Marriage and Husband Regret Stealing Food and Beg Forgiveness-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-Hollywood

(Comprehensive report from Los Angeles on the 4th) （ ) is the goddess in many people’s minds, “ “In addition to making her the first Oscar-winning actress born in the 1980s, she also met and married the ballet dancer Benjamin Millepied who was in charge of choreography. They have a pair of children. The two married About 11 years ago, it was reported that her husband secretly ate a 25-year-old environmental protection girl, and her marriage hit the rocks.

The 41-year-old Natalie and her dancer husband Benjamin went to Paris to enjoy the Beyonce concert in Paris last week. A few days later, the paparazzi saw the two kissing on the street. On the surface, the couple is loving. However, according to the French magazine “Voici”, the 45-year-old Benjamin was photographed dating an environmental activist Camille Etienne who was 20 years younger than him. Afterwards, rumors that Natalie’s marriage hit the rocks suddenly became rampant.

Natalie learned that her husband was cheating, but for the sake of her children, she did not want to divorce. The reason was that the husband confessed to his wife that he had “made a serious mistake” and that the affair was “very short and over.” At present, she is working hard to obtain Natalie Portman’s forgiveness and trust.

Natalie attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her new movie “May December” at the end of last month. Her husband Benjamin was not with her at the time. It turned out that the relationship between the couple was tense at the time. Last year, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. On the surface, they were as affectionate as before, but the fact is that their marriage had long been on the red light. When filming “May December” in November last year, they even separated from their husband for a time. It was an open secret on the set. The couple reunited briefly afterwards. Coincidentally, the content of the new film is also related to the marriage. I don’t know if Natalie will feel a lot when she plays it.

In this regard, neither side issued a further statement. It is reported that Natalie attaches great importance to privacy. For her, children are the first priority, and her relatives and friends also expected her not to resort to the media.