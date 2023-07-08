Natanael Cano’s Latest Album ‘Nata Montana’ Faces Upload Issues and Censorship

Title: Natanael Cano Faces Challenges with Latest Album Release

Subtitle: Song “Cuerno Azulado” Censored for Controversial Content

Mexican singer and songwriter Natanael Cano has recently encountered difficulties with the release of his latest album, “Nata Montana.” Despite having a dedicated following, the album faced problems being uploaded to streaming platforms, and one of the songs was even censored.

The Hermosillo-native took to his Instagram account to apologize to his fans through a live video, attributing the issues to the companies responsible for distributing his music. Cano expressed his frustration, particularly regarding a duet with Gabito Ballesteros, which could not be released as planned.

In a surprising turn of events, one of the playback platforms even changed the album’s name to “Nata Montaña.” However, it was the censorship of the song “Cuerno Azulado,” a collaboration with Ballesteros, that garnered the most attention.

Although Cano did not comment directly on the censorship of “Cuerno Azulado,” sources revealed that the controversial content led to its removal from some platforms. The single explores themes of drug trafficking and its connection to governmental forces, with references to notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

To provide a deeper understanding of the censored song, the article includes the complete lyrics of “Cuerno Azulado,” highlighting its explicit nature.

In other news related to Natanael Cano, the artist recently demonstrated his gratitude toward a young man who found and returned his visa. Cano expressed his appreciation on social media and rewarded the individual for his honesty.

Additionally, an article mentions a video featuring Alejandrina Gisselle, the daughter of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The video and its content are not elaborated upon.

Natanael Cano’s latest album release has faced unexpected hurdles, but his loyal fan base eagerly awaits the resolution of these issues. Despite the challenges, the artist’s dedication to his craft remains unwavering, and his supporters continue to show their unwavering support.

