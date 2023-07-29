Nation set the new prices that have been in force since August

The Secretary of Energy of the Nation set the new prices basic fee to be paid by users of the electrical service throughout the country from August. The schematic shows a higher increase for the group that lost the subsidies and it is estimated that it will make the bills of the region more expensive by a 6% on average.

The new values ​​corresponding to the Stabilized Price of Energy (PEE) and the Stabilized Price of Transportation (PET) were set by the national portfolio in Resolution 612/2023 that was published this week in the Official Gazette and which marks that tThey will be valid from August 1 to October 31..

In practice, updating the values It is not done automatically, since the new rate charts must first be authorized from each distributor.

In the case of CALFin the city of Neuquén, estimates that prices will apply between August and Septemberdepending on the type of user, andThey will be seen on the ballots that will expire in the first days of October.

The new values ​​set by Nation are higher for the users of the N1 group of the segmentation, that is, for those who lost the subsidies.

In this case the value will go from 21,215 pesos per MWh to 22,578 pesos, an increase of 6.4%. While for him lower income group (N2) and for the intermediate (N3) the increase is 4.9%and they will pay 2,981 pesos per MWh and 3,756 pesos per MWhrespectively.

These increases in the Stabilized Energy Price are usual, and basically reflect the cost of electricity generation, which is more expensive in winter because less gas is used, but in this case it did not decrease as it happened in other years after the winter.

From CALF it was explained that “on average it gives us an increase of almost 6% but it is very variablefundamentally according to the consumption that one has”.

The increase reaches 150% in one year

While the Secretary of Energy of the Nation, Flavia Royónassured this week that the subsidy scheme will be maintained and that users can still sign up or change their statement.

It is that he indicated that for those users who lost subsidiesWith this new increase “The year-on-year increase -in their tickets- will reach 150%.”

To enroll in the RASE You must access this link, and it is advisable to do it with the service receipts in hand to have the data, and with the DNI as well, since the procedure number is requested.

The system asks to fill out the form twice, once for the electric power service and another for the network gas service.





