China National Ballet’s original dance drama “Dream of Red Mansions” premiered with the integration of Eastern and Western art to explore the ballet language in the context of Chinese classical artistic conception

On February 10, the much-anticipated original dance drama “Dream of Red Mansions” by the National Ballet of China premiered at the Tianqiao Theater, unveiling its mystery. This annual drama, which has been carefully prepared for three years, reproduces the pinnacle of this well-known Chinese classical novel from the artistic perspective of both “internationalization” and “nationality”, that is, it is full of artists’ passion for literary masterpieces. The heart of awe has realized a bold exploration of the fusion of Eastern and Western art.

Feng Ying, head and artistic director of the ballet “Dream of Red Mansions” who is the chief planner and producer of the ballet drama “Dream of Red Mansions”, said: “Presenting the classic literary masterpiece “Dream of Red Mansions” on the ballet stage is the next step after the creation of “Lin Daiyu” by the National Ballet of China in the 1980s. , once again interprets the intertwined sadness and joy of the characters’ inner world with richer characters, the intersection of scenes, and the transformation of time and space. The work uses the unique perspective of Chinese artists today, and uses international language ballet to express Chinese humanistic philosophy. I believe that this literary masterpiece will bring you a visual enjoyment that is both true and illusory, as well as a deep touch of humanistic emotions and infinite insights through the ballet stage.” As the 2022 annual funding of Beijing Culture and Art Fund The project, the main creative artist team of the ballet “Dream of Red Mansions” gathered the composer Ye Xiaogang, the chief director Tong Ruirui, the screenwriter Feng Li, the stage designer Liu Xinglin, the costume design designer Yang Donglin and many other big names in the industry, and was supported by the famous producer Li Donglin. As well as the participation and support of the Dream of Red Mansions Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Arts, we strive to create a masterpiece that is worthy of classics.

On the day of the premiere, the ballet “Dream of Red Mansions” brought audiences a different artistic experience than before. The whole play begins with Baoyu embarking on the road to hermitage. The stage is also like “a piece of whiteness” in the original work, showing the ultimate aesthetics of avenues and simplicity. A huge white wall of about 12 meters x 9 meters hangs on the stage , there is only an extremely limited circular hole at the bottom, like an entrance to another world or the world of mortals. With Baoyu looking back lightly, the door of memory slowly opened, and the huge wall also slowly turned over, turning out golden and red mottled colors, like a prosperous mirage transformed in the wind and snow. The red thin-line grid at the front of the stage outlines the picture like the pages of ancient books, and the poems of the Red Mansion are embellished in calligraphy fonts: “Where is the famous garden built, the fairyland is far away from the world of mortals”, “Happy prosperity is just right, and hatred of impermanence comes again”, and the audience seems to be Through the back of the paper, you can see the eloquent words in the original “Dream of Red Mansions” turned into moving dance scenes on the stage.

Following Baoyu’s memories, the audience felt like they were in the Rongguo Mansion in its heyday, witnessing the beauty of Baodai’s first sight, and feeling all the worries of reading together in the West Chamber. “The Last Carnival”, of course, there are burial of flowers, compassion, and burning of manuscripts to end love… On the stage, there are both graceful sleeves and dancing toes. It is not only the elegant figure of ballet, but also full of Chinese classical artistic conception. The figures of “Shenying Waiter” and “Crimson Pearl Immortal Grass” are interspersed from time to time, echoing the affectionate feelings of “Wood and Stone Qianmeng” in the previous life. In the first performance of the night, the lead actor of National Ballet of China Qiu Yunting played “Lin Daiyu”, and the main actors Li Wentao and Xu Yan played “Jia Baoyu” and “Xue Baochai”. Together with the excellent cast of National Ballet of China, they performed with superb ballet skills And the delicate interpretation of the classic artistic conception reproduced the classic characters in the Grand View Garden, which won rounds of applause from the audience.

The music of the ballet “Dream of Red Mansions” adopts the combination of Chinese national melody, pentatonic scale and modern symphony techniques, which has very distinctive characteristics. Although there is no national instrumental music in the orchestra, it shows a strong Chinese color. Use music to outline the succession and transformation of the fate of each character in the Red Mansion. The performance was performed live by the National Ballet of China Symphony Orchestra. On the first night of the performance, the music director Zhang Yi led the baton, and the orchestra’s chief Wang Xiaomao led the performance, accurately interpreting the musical connotation of Chinese and Western music.

When the whole play came to an end, all the scenery in the Grand View Garden turned into “a vast expanse of whiteness”, and Baoyu was still walking alone in the remote and desolate environment, among the shadows of flowers and flowers, and the prosperity all disappeared, but the existence and non-existence contained in it, The endless interweaving of truth and falsehood, virtuality and reality, color and emptiness has already settled into the hearts of the audience…

It is reported that the play will continue until February 18th, and three groups of different cast members will bring unique characters to the audience. After the premiere in Beijing, the play will also tour to Xi’an, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, etc. this year. City, bringing the romantic and beautiful pointe-pointed red building to audiences all over the country.