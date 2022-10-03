(Original title: The National Day “Box Office War” officially opened a number of listed film and television companies to participate)

This summer, the domestic movie box office reached 9.136 billion yuan, an increase of about 24% over the same period in 2021. However, in September after the summer season, the domestic film market entered a relatively flat period, and the box office remained at a low level. However, with the official opening of the National Day file, the popularity of the film market has increased significantly.

At 18:00 on September 30, many new National Day films were officially released in theaters nationwide. As of 18:00 on the same day, the pre-sale and pre-screening box office of the hottest film “Returning from Thousands of Miles” was close to 60 million yuan. The pre-sale box office of the film on October 1 also reached about 15 million yuan. The industry’s estimate of the film’s box office The highest value has exceeded 2 billion yuan.

National Day stalls heat up rapidly

On September 23, the pre-sale of new National Day films started one after another, and the release posters of many new films were screened in the circle of friends of the studio managers. “There have been no heavyweight films released since the summer vacation. Although there was the Mid-Autumn Festival, it failed to raise the market enthusiasm. Now it is pointing to the National Day file.” A Shenzhen studio manager told a reporter from Securities Times · e company, yes This year’s National Day file has been long-awaited.

“Homecoming” is the most anticipated film of this year’s National Day. Data from the Lighthouse Platform shows that the film’s pre-sale box office has been rising steadily since September 23, and as of 18:00 on September 30, the pre-sale and movie box office was close to 60 million yuan. Professional media before the screening predicted the highest box office value of the film to be 2.2 billion yuan and the lowest to about 1.4 billion yuan.

In terms of the overall box office trend, many studio managers believed in an interview with reporters that heavyweight films such as “Changjin Lake” and “My Father and I” will be released in the National Day file in 2021, so the overall box office of this year’s National Day file may be difficult to reach. The height of last year, but for the theater, the National Day file is still a rare good time.

“The overall competition this year should not be as good as in previous years. At present, there is no particularly obvious film with box office monopoly power. However, the specific situation should also be based on the word-of-mouth after the release. If the word-of-mouth of some films is fermented in the later stage, the box office trend will gradually diverge. .” said the aforementioned studio manager.

The weight of National Day stalls in the annual box office is self-evident. Especially since 2019, the proportion of National Day box office has increased rapidly. Data from the Beacon platform shows that the National Day box office in 2019 reached 4.47 billion yuan, accounting for 7% of the country’s total box office that year.

In 2020, affected by the epidemic, theaters were basically closed in the first half of the year. That year, the National Day file won nearly 4 billion yuan at the box office, accounting for 19.5% of the annual box office. In 2021, the National Day box office will also account for 9.3% of the whole year. In the first nine months of this year, the domestic movie box office was still significantly lower than the same period last year, and the National Day stalls are particularly important.

“The agglomeration effect of key schedules is becoming more and more obvious. A big reason is that the overall content supply this year is not very sufficient. Many audiences are more and more accustomed to entering the cinema on holidays, and the filmmakers are more willing to choose to show on holidays with relatively concentrated traffic. , will exacerbate this trend.” The manager of a studio in North China told reporters.

The main theme film leads the way

In recent years, main theme movies have gradually become the most popular type of National Day files. From 2019 to 2021, the top-grossing films on National Day include “Changjin Lake”, “My Hometown and Me”, “My Motherland and Me”, and “Captain of China“, all of which are themed films.

This year’s National Day file is the main theme of the film is also the main theme. At present, a total of 7 films are expected to be released on National Day, of which 3 are themed films and 3 are cartoons.

Up to now, the most popular film in the National Day archives is “The Journey Home”. The film is directed by Rao Xiaozhi and starring Zhang Yi, Wang Junkai, Yin Tao and others. Based on real events, the film tells the story of a war broke out abroad, and Zong Dawei, a former resident diplomat, and Cheng Lang, a new diplomat, were ordered to assist in the evacuation of overseas Chinese.

The main investor and the main controller of “The Way Back Home”, the listed film and television company Huace Film and Television has mentioned the film many times on the interactive platform and in the company’s financial report. Huace Film and Television stated that “The Journey Home” is the main theme movie that the company mainly invested and controlled this year, and it is also the main theme project that the industry pays more attention to.

In addition to “Homecoming”, the other two main theme films “Ordinary Heroes” and “Iron Will” also received a lot of attention. “Ordinary Heroes” tells the story of doctors, crew members, passengers, police and other people from all walks of life in Xinjiang working together to save children with broken arms and create a miracle of life that challenges the limit of time.

“Iron Will” is also adapted from real events. It tells about the urgent need for steel in the early days of liberation, in the face of the urgent need for steel to resist US aggression and aid Korea and socialist construction. Stories of outstanding contributions to the development of the steel industry.

Hengdian Film and Television previously stated in its financial report that the rapid rise of main theme films in 2021 will become the key to the recovery of the Chinese film market after the epidemic. The main theme movie conveys the mainstream value, stimulates the emotional resonance of the audience, and is well received by the market.

In addition to many new films, this year’s National Day archives and many old films have announced the extension of the secret key. Films such as “Lonely Walking on the Moon”, “The End of the Sea is a Prairie”, “New God List: Yang Jian” and other films have been announced to be postponed until October 29, “Tomorrow’s War” will be postponed until October 27, “Still Think You Are the Best” Good” postponed to November 9.

Several listed companies participated

According to the data, the producers of “Returning from Thousands of Miles” include two A-share listed companies, Huace Film and Television and Hengdian Film and Television, director Rao Xiaozhi and producer Guo Fan, and Beijing Free Cool Whale Film Co., Ltd.

Among them, Beijing Culture holds part of the shares of Guo Fan (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., and companies such as Wanda Films, China Films, Jinyi Films, and Shanghai Films also appear in the list of co-producers. The film’s distributors include China Film, Huace Film and Television, Maoyan, Tao Piao Piao, Douyin and many other companies.

In addition to “Homecoming”, films such as “Ordinary Heroes” and “Iron Will” feature companies such as Bona Films, China Southern Airlines, China Film, and Alibaba.

According to the prospectus of Bona Films, on March 7 this year, the company obtained a loan of 70 million yuan from the Beijing branch of Bank of Shanghai. The loan is mainly used to pay the publishing fee of “Watergate Bridge”, the production and distribution fee of “Ordinary Hero” and the production fee of “No Name”.

The high box office of National Day films in previous years has brought huge profits to many listed companies. This year’s National Day key films are also expected to increase the performance of related listed companies.