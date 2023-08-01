National Film Bureau’s Film Script Center Recommends ‘Save the Criticism’ for Production in 17th ‘Xia Yan Cup’ Film Story Promotion

SHANTOU FILM SCRIPT “RESCUE CRITICISM” SELECTED FOR “XIA YAN CUP” FILM STORY PROMOTION

August 01, 2023

Shantou, China – The Film Script Center of the National Film Bureau has announced the 17th “Xia Yan Cup” film story promotion on its official website, recommending 40 film scripts to production units across the country. One of the selected scripts is titled “Rescue Criticism” from Shantou, China.

“Rescue Criticism” is a Chaoshan story written by a local screenwriter. Set in the mid-1930s, the plot revolves around the existence of numerous batch bureaus in Shantou during that time. The story follows two male protagonists, one being the son of the shopkeeper of the Overseas Chinese Approval Bureau, and the other the son of the owner of a Siamese rice shop. Their lives take an unexpected turn due to the Japanese occupation and the fall of Chaoshan, altering their destinies in significant ways.

Commenting on the script, one of the screenwriters of “Rescue Criticism,” Cai Shaoming, mentioned that the characters in the film embark on a journey from Chaoshan to various parts of the world. They navigate through the darkest moments of human nature and eventually find resolution through a common purpose. With the recommendation from the Screenplay Center of the National Film Administration, there are hopes that “Save the Criticism” will be incubated and ultimately filmed.

The “Xia Yan Cup” is a highly esteemed national award for Chinese film literature authorized by the Central Propaganda Department. Serving as the sole government award for film scripts in China, it is jointly organized by the Film Society on an annual basis. The “Xia Yan Cup” is known for its meticulous and professional review process, conducted through three stages: preliminary review, re-review, and final review. Moreover, all reviews are carried out using the “blind review” method, ensuring that screenwriter information remains concealed. Out of a record-high 1,336 qualified scripts received for the 17th edition, only 15 were chosen as award-winning scripts.

The 17th “Xia Yan Cup” film story promotion holds great significance for the film industry in China. By selecting and recommending scripts to production units, it aims to better serve the process of film production and creation. The inclusion of “Rescue Criticism” from Shantou in the recommended list highlights the talent present in the region’s film industry.

The announcement of the selected scripts has generated anticipation among film enthusiasts and industry professionals. As the “Xia Yan Cup” continues to recognize and promote outstanding film scripts, the anticipation for the final results and eventual production of these stories grows.

Source: Shantou Daily

Author: Chen Wenhui

