National Guard investigates alleged bribery case

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican National Guard said Thursday that it is investigating a case of alleged bribery of migrants by members of its group after a video broadcast online showed alleged elements of this body receiving an undetermined amount of money inside the passport of one of the foreigners.

The recording, made from inside a vehicle, supposedly took place in the vicinity of the Chihuahua airport, on the country’s northern border, and shows how a man places a small wad of bills inside his document and how the military man takes the money and he keeps it when he examines the passport.

In a statement, the Guard indicated that upon learning of the video, an “internal investigation was opened to confirm the identity of the people seen in the images, in order to implement the corresponding legal and administrative procedures” within the framework of a commitment to “zero corruption and zero impunity”.

The press release adds that the behavior of these “alleged elements does not represent the general behavior of National Guard personnel nor can it detract” from their work, which, according to the statement, adheres to “honesty and respect for human rights.” ”.

Despite these statements, the National Guard was the subject of 577 complaints of various kinds before the National Human Rights Commission during 2022 compared to 504 in 2021 or 350 in 2020. These types of complaints are usually for excessive use of force, extortion or irregular detentions.

This month, the release of a video by two international media in which soldiers are seen apparently executing a group of five men they had already immobilized in the northern city of Nuevo Laredo, on the border with Texas, prompted the authorities to initiate an investigation immediately and have opened proceedings against 16 members of the Mexican army, currently detained in a military prison although the charges against them are not clear.