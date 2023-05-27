National Museum Week 2023 is about sustainability and well-being

3 minutes to read

This year’s theme is part of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and moves around 40,000 museums around the world

The day May 18th and the International Museum Day and in celebration will take place between May 15 and 21, 2023 a National Museum Week, cultural season coordinated by Ibram (Brazilian Institute of Museums). The season has programming that involves all regions of the country to promote closer ties between museum and society.

under the theme “Museums, Sustainability and Well-Being”, this year’s attention will be devoted to raising awareness and debate about sustainability and well-being, based on the commitment of Ibram and the International Council of Museums (ICOM) with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN). There are 3 objectives aligned to the theme: Global Health and Wellness, Climate Action and Life on Earth.

The 2023 edition assumes that museums play a key role in promoting mental health and well-being for acting in the environmental, cultural awareness, in the increased sense of belonging and social identity, in addition to encouraging perspectives for the future based on knowledge of the past.

According to the organization of the event, museums also amplify “the voice of native peoples, thus becoming important allies in the fight for sustainability based on their own conception of “good living”“. Furthermore, they state that “museums also contribute to sustainability by seeking to ensure that their buildings and processes are efficient in terms of energy and resources, and that they promote practices for the conservation and preservation of natural and cultural resources“.

The date was created in 1977 by ICOM, an organization that integrates UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), and Brazil joined the weekly schedule in 2003, with the 1st National Week. of Museums involving 57 institutions.

According to ICOM, more than 40,000 museums around the world participate in this season annually and extend a broad schedule for about 7 days. There are activities such as exhibitions, seminars, lectures, book launches, workshops and guided tours in various areas of the arts.

In the southeast region, the program passes not only through the capitals of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, but also smaller cities such as Pindamonhangaba, Paraty, Santa Rita do Sapucaí and Iúna, for example.

