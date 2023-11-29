“National Rhythm: A Concert of Works by Teachers from the Composition Department of China Conservatory of Music” at Hangzhou Grand Theater

The “National Rhythm” concert at the Hangzhou Grand Theater was a night to remember as the works of teachers from the Composition Department of the China Conservatory of Music were brought to life by the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra. The performance, which took place on November 28, was a collaboration between the China Conservatory of Music and the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, with support from the China Symphony Development Foundation and the China Symphony Season Art Center.

The concert, which featured the works of teachers from the Composition Department, showcased the talent and creativity of these individuals. The pieces performed included “Drums and Music” by Xie Wenhui, “Nanyin Caprices” by Liu Qing, “Eight Immortals” by Shang Peilei, “Three Pieces of Song Rhymes” by Luo Maishuo, “Winter Scenery” by Zhu Lin, “Qi·Cheng” by Ruan Kunshen, “Waiting for the Clouds to Dissipate” by Wang Dongxu, and “Lion Tower” by Hu Tingjiang.

The collaboration between the China Conservatory of Music and the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra was a significant step in fostering a long-term relationship between the two institutions. Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra director Li Liang expressed the orchestra’s desire to establish a lasting partnership with the Composition Department of the China Conservatory of Music, with the aim of creating more excellent Chinese repertoire works in the future.

The concert also highlighted the professionalism and exquisite skills of conductor Yang Yang, the performers, and the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra. Their performance left a lasting impression on both the audience and the composers, showcasing a high level of musical presentation that was truly commendable.

The success of the concert serves as a testament to the efforts of the Composition Department of the China Conservatory of Music in cultivating teacher development and providing a high-level performance platform for the presentation of teachers’ works. It not only broadened the development path for young and middle-aged teachers, but also reflected the school’s dedication to nurturing composition talents and delivering high-quality musical performances. Overall, the “National Rhythm” concert was a resounding success, demonstrating the exceptional musical talent and collaboration between the China Conservatory of Music and the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra.