National state strike: ATE announced the force measure for June 22

State workers will carry out a national strike this Thursday, June 22, to demand that the governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, “cease the repression deployed against the people of Jujuy and against the reform of the undemocratic constitution recently approved“”.

The Association of State Workers (ATE) announced this Monday the measure of force, expressed in its statement that “given the massiveness of the mobilizations that have been carried out in recent weeks in different cities of Jujuy in repudiation of the constitutional reform which has as one of its most questioned points the prohibition of the right to protest, Morales’s response was savagely repress and arbitrarily detain dozens of workers and workers who also demand better wage conditions,” the text states.

“From ATE we will not allow the repressive and criminalizing action of popular protest constitutes a mechanism to impose regressive political decisions, since we consider it essential for the existence and consolidation of a democratic society and respect for human rights”, concludes the statement signed by Hugo “Cachorro” Godoy, Secretary General, Rolfo Aguiar, Deputy Secretary and Mercedes Cabezas, Organization Secretary.

Tension in Jujuy: Horacio Rodríguez Larreta supported Gerardo Morales and said that “he is putting order”

Morales pointed to the Government for the protests

“Here what the national government is looking for is the conflict,” said the governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, who came out at the crossroads of the national government on Monday, blaming it for the numerous protests that the province has had since more than a week ago against the constitutional reform. These are days of strong tension, with repressive situations and dozens of wounded.

“Yesterday (Human Rights Secretary Horacio) Pietragalla fell with eight other officials on a plane to encourage the conflict. The national government is financing unions so that they do not lower the conflict. The leaders of Kirchnerism, together with leaders of the left, are involved and encouraging,” said the Jujuy president, during an interview on Radio Miter, more than 10 days after the start of the protests.

