National vehicle production grew more than 10% in June

National vehicle production reached 53,522 units in June, 10.6% above the record for the same month of 2022, with which the first semester closed with an increase of more than 21% compared to the same period last year, according to the report by the Association of Automotive Factories (Adefa ).

In the first half of the year, the sector produced 295,777 automobiles and utility vehicles, 21.4% more than the 243,698 units in the same period of 2022.

“The activity maintained the volumes that were registered the previous month with a slight increase of 0.5% in production, but not exports, which were affected by logistics and freight problems,” said Martín Galdeano, president of Adefa, in a release.

Regarding foreign trade, the sector exported 23,291 units in June, which showed a drop of 27.0% compared to the same month last year and 23.1% less compared to May.

In the accumulated of the first six months of the year, the automotive terminals exported 152,044 units, 8.6% more than the 140,049 units that were shipped to various markets between January and June 2022.

The manager added that “at the end of the first semester the sector shows an accumulated growth of 21.4% and 8.6% in production and exports, respectively. This behavior drives to reinforce the joint work with the Value Chain and the Government to face the current challenges that ensure the growth trend shown in the first semester”.

Regarding wholesale sales, the Adefa report showed that in June the automotive sector sold 44,138 vehicles to the dealer network, 18.5% above the volume of June 2022 and 14.3% more than the deliveries of the previous month.

Between January and June, a total of 206,861 units were sold to dealers, 14.1% above the 181,233 units that were delivered in the same period last year.


