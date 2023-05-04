Nationalities matter in US immigration preparations

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A decade ago, if authorities in the United States detained someone at the southern border, it was most likely a Mexican. That’s no longer the case, complicating the job of President Joe Biden’s administration to prevent a surge in migration next week, when pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted.

There are now many people arriving from dozens of countries, with large numbers of migrants coming from Peru, Venezuela, Haiti, India, Russia and elsewhere. Only about a third of them are Mexican, compared to 85% in 2011.

And the country plans an increase in the number of arrivals as of May 11, when the Title 42 rule that suspends the rights of migrants to asylum expires on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The number of illegal crossings fell after Biden announced restrictions on asylum in January, but the number has been rising since mid-April. Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, says they’ve been hovering around 7,200 a day, up from about 5,200 during March.

The government plans to quickly screen migrants and deport those who are not eligible as soon as possible. But people will be treated differently depending on their nationality.

Next, a look at the plans depending on the country of origin of the migrants:

CUBA, HAITI, NICARAGUA and VENEZUELA

In December, migrants from these four countries accounted for 40% of all people apprehended at the border. By March, the figure had dropped to 3%.

Biden announced on January 5 that up to 30,000 people from these four countries could enter on humanitarian paroles each month as long as they applied online and had someone to back them financially. Mexico agreed to receive the same number of people from those nations who entered the United States illegally and were expelled. Texas and other Republican-led states have challenged such a broad use of parole authority, and a trial is scheduled to begin June 15 in Victoria, Texas.

Mexico said Tuesday that it would continue to receive people from those four countries who were expelled by the United States. Along with humanitarian paroles for those applying outside the United States, this is the carrot-and-stick strategy first applied to Ukrainians after the Russian invasion.

Cuban, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants have benefited from their governments’ refusal to accept deportation flights, although Cuba on Monday allowed the first since December 2020 and has pledged to accept more. Haiti is mired in gang violence, so flying to that country is extremely difficult at this time.

NORTHERN TRIANGLE OF CENTRAL AMERICA

Families and unaccompanied minors from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador were largely responsible for the notable increase in migration to the United States over the past decade. Until Title 42 came along.

Mexico has agreed to receive people from those three countries since Title 42 began to be implemented in March 2020. Many have been waiting for months, and even years, for the measure to expire.

The United States has a long and deep relationship with the governments of the region, which, although costly and exhausting, also makes it relatively easy to deport migrants. Guatemala and Honduras received half of all deportation flights from the United States, 727 in all, according to Witness at the Border, a group that monitors the flights.

The United States reported Tuesday that it would receive 100,000 people from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador who come to the country to reunite with their families.

MEXICO

In a way, sharing a land border that runs from San Diego to Brownsville, Texas, makes Mexicans the easiest to deport because it’s just a short road trip to the nearest official border crossing.

In addition, unaccompanied minors from Mexico and Canada are not covered by a 2008 anti-trafficking law, which offers special legal protection to children traveling alone from other countries. Mexican minors are quickly sent back to their country.

But Mexicans also have some protections to some of the most restrictive measures. A virtually absolute ban on asylum for those who cross another country on their way to the United States would not apply to Mexicans. A final version of that measure is due before May 11, and it is expected to be quickly challenged in court.

EVERYONE ELSE

Mexicans and people from the Northern Triangle countries of Central America accounted for almost half of all migrants apprehended for illegally crossing the southern border during the month of March, representing a significant change in recent years.

Explanations about the other half vary according to their nationality. For unclear reasons, Russians have been some of the biggest winners of the 740 slots made available at US-Mexico border crossings through CBPOne, a mobile app for asylum seekers that launched last January. Federal authorities point out that they make up the main nationality in the app, along with Haitians and Venezuelans.

Migrants from Venezuela, Haiti and elsewhere traverse the dangerous Darien region that connects Colombia with Panama. Last year, 250,000 people, including children, made the trek through the jungle, according to the Panamanian government.

The United States, Colombia and Panama announced a joint plan to stop migration through the Darien Gap, although the details are unknown.

THE UNKNOWN

Washington announced last week that it would open processing centers in Guatemala and Colombia in the near future, allowing people seeking refuge to avoid making the dangerous journey overland. He added that he will open other centers, but did not disclose where.

Associated Press writer Rebecca Santana in McAllen, Texas contributed to this report.

