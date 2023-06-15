NATO discusses ways to strengthen ties with Ukraine as Russian invasion continues

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO defense ministers met Thursday to discuss future relations with Ukraine as Russia’s war in the country dashed their hopes of soon joining the world‘s largest security alliance.

The ministers were also scheduled to participate in another meeting at the NATO headquarters of the Ukraine Contact Group, a US-led forum where Ukraine’s allies try to regularly gather weapons and ammunition to help Kiev to fight the Russian invasion.

The NATO meeting came less than a month before US President Joe Biden and his counterparts met in Lithuania in a symbolic show of support for Ukraine. They were expected to underscore his determination to act if Russian President Vladimir Putin tries to expand the war west.

NATO agreed in 2008 that Ukraine would one day join the organization, though it did not set a date for it to begin membership talks.

As the war continued, Ukraine requested “fast-track access” to NATO on September 30. Russia has annexed the Crimean peninsula and parts of the country’s south and east are controlled by Russian forces and pro-Russian separatists, so it’s not even clear what Ukraine’s borders would look like.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said there is no consensus on NATO’s membership while it is still at war with Russia.

“We agree that the most urgent task now is to ensure that Ukraine prevails as an independent sovereign nation, because unless Ukraine prevails and can continue as a democratic state in Europe, there is no question of membership to speak of at all,” he said. before the meeting,

Stoltenberg said he hoped the 31-nation alliance would “agree on a multi-year program where we can transition Ukraine from old standards, equipment, procedures and doctrines to NATO standards and become fully interoperable with NATO.”

NATO would also upgrade its relations with Ukraine. The NATO-Ukraine Commission, which was to meet later on Thursday, was expected to become a NATO-Ukraine Council, giving the country a seat at the table equal to that of the 31 allies.

NATO has no official presence in Ukraine, and as an organization provides only non-lethal support to kyiv, although its members do offer weapons and ammunition individually or in groups.