Nazarena Velez He spent a special Sunday because it was the 13th anniversary of the death of his sister Jazmín, who lost her life in a tragic traffic accident. In addition to keeping alive the memory of her loved one, the mother of Barbie Vélez gave a key recommendation to her followers on social networks.

«13 years have passed since the death of my sister Jazmín. I can’t believe, I was pregnant with Titi, two and a half months. We are going to remember her with love, I know that she is in a very high place, I am going to light a candle for her, “commented the actress in some stories that she recently shared in Instagram.

Later, Nazarena Vélez recalled how the events were and told the people who followed her to wear a seat belt. «You know that it is a very special day for me because of my sister. I want to tell you this, my sister died in a very stupid traffic accident for not wearing a seat belt, she was in the back, in the middle and was thrown“, he counted and added:”Behind is as dangerous as ahead.

“I ask you please, wear a seatbelt”, asked the actress emphatically looking at the camera. Likewise, the famous woman opened up about another issue that caused her some anguish: «I am having such a beautiful moment at the family level, due to the arrival of my grandson, but it makes me angry to get bad about this. And these dates are shit…”

In this sense, Naza recalled: “I fight a lot for the acceptance of the bodies, you have to be thankful that you are alive.” “But I have that toxic thing, the only thing I could see from the video is how big my c * lo is,” she added on the subject that sometimes affects her after years of suffering from eating disorders.