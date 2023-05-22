NBA legend Carmelo Anthony announces his retirement from basketball after 19 seasons

The American forward Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement as a professional player, at the age of 38, and after 19 seasons in the NBAsaying “goodbye” to a sport that gave him “purposes and pride” in a “bittersweet” decision, as announced by the athlete on his social networks.

”I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the field and a dream. But basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I proudly represented, and the fans who supported me along the way. Now the time has come to say goodbye to the sport that gave me purpose and pride, ”Anthony advanced in statements during a video shared on social networks of him.

The player makes this “bittersweet” decision at the age of 38, already a legend in the NBA, a competition he has played for 19 seasons, since 2003, with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and one last adventure in the Los Angeles Lakers in the past campaign. In the current season, in dispute, Melo did not have a team.

The ten-time All-Star forward retires as the ninth leading scorer in NBA history with 28,289 points scored, second only to legends like LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Anthony gave a good account of his unique and different style during the almost two decades in which he averaged more than 22 points per game. His ability and leadership ability allowed him, in addition to becoming a figure, to be among the 75 best players in the history of the competition prepared by the NBA itself.

Without titles in the American league, Carmelo did achieve four Olympic medals with the United States, hanging three golds (2008, 2012, 2016) and one bronze (2004), to become the player with the most Olympic medals in all of history.

