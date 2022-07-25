Original title: NBA players hit the face TS? Kendall’s sweetest boyfriend’s private server can also reduce dimensionality? The same style of wear channel has been opened!

Author: The trend is in stock

After 11 years, James has achieved an amazing record in the reappearance of the Drew League. The focus of NBA stars is not only in the exciting games, but also in the players’ perfect body is one of the daily licking items. These walking hangers are even used for daily wear. Also crazily invoking.

Today, I will show you the daily outfits of these NBA bigwigs that are worth learning from. We can’t match our skills, but we must keep up with our outfits.

Advanced minimalist style

Among the many NBA stars, my favorite outfit in private clothes is Booker. After all, Kendall Jenner, the younger sister of Kardashian’s family, who is an NBA player harvester, can’t resist Booker’s temptation.

Booker’s outfit can be said to be a clear stream among NBA players. It is rare to see him wearing some exaggerated large Logo prints. Most of them are simple and clean, pursuing a low-key texture. Solid color T-shirts and shirts are all featured. A tall item. The daily street shooting with girlfriend Kendall is a proper couple’s daily wear template.

7440 37 1 SS22 “CROSSROADS” MULTICOLOR PRINT SHORT SLEEVE T-SHIRT

A simple white T-shirt is Booker’s most popular everyday wear. Milky white is more advanced than pure white. There are digital prints on the chest and back. Choose it for a low-key texture!

TIWILLTANG Qi Shilu black and white three-dimensional placket double-pocket structure shirt

In addition to white T-shirts, white shirts are also a good match for summer. The white color gives people a clean and refreshing feeling. The three-dimensional silhouette cuts a whole high-end living. The details of the two buttons are just right, and the curved tailoring design at the hem is full of sense. .

MASONPRINCE Classic Vintage Check Oversized Shirt Casual Jacket

The plaid shirt is very suitable for summer layering or sun protection. The plaid pattern is classic and retro, the light blue is very low-key and elegant, and it is paired with solid color short sleeves for a clean and retro big boy.

BULLSHITLAB Custom-dye striped panelled loose-fitting thin long-sleeve striped shirt

Needless to say, the fashion sense of this asymmetrical design shirt, the different color changes on the left and right sides, and the stripe direction of the pockets all visually reflect more possibilities, and thin fabrics will not feel too stuffy in summer.

MEDM Versatile Simple Loose Suit Pants

Booker’s outfits are inseparable from loose-fitting trousers. There is a sense of casualness in the formal, and there is less sense of distance. The length of the trousers just fits on the upper, and it can also highlight the version of the shoes.

COKEIN Loose straight-leg cargo trousers

Overalls can be said to be a daily all-match ceiling, full of American flavor. In addition to Booker’s love to wear them, the recent street shots of supermodels Kendall and Bella have put the overalls on fire. This set must be able to be washed.

Randomevent distressed washed twill cargo pants

In addition to white, overalls of various colors can also be seen in Booker’s outfits. The version of this overalls is more slim, elongated, and has a stronger retro feel. Don’t miss it if you want to try different styles.

CONVERSE Chuck 70 High-Top Espadrilles Natural Green

Booker should also be the favorite to wear Converse in the NBA. All kinds of colors can be easily controlled. This pair of dark green is very suitable for summer, full of the taste of nature, retro and versatile.

CONVERSE Chuck 70 Low-Top Canvas Sneakers Rhythm Blue

The blue of this pair of low-tops is very special. It is the color of the waves swept by the breeze in the evening. You can feel the movement of the waves at a glance. The low-tops are not stuffy in summer.

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Hank Low Top Sneakers Sneakers

The dissolving shoes that have swept the entire fashion circle have not yet been grasped. They are huge and beautiful. On the basis of canvas shoes, more design sense has been integrated, which must be owned by fashionable boys.

“CONP” & “OKCenter Shoes” Joint CCA Climbing Shoes Black

Booker is really good. The combination of leather shoes and socks ➕ medium and long trousers, the casual version of the boss who can’t be confused, we just copied the whole set home.

American casual style

In addition to bumping into a red-faced rapper, Alexander, the star of the NBA Thunder, also wears a casual style of beauty. Let’s take a look at the players’ outfits that are worth learning from.

As one of the most well-dressed players in the NBA, all kinds of exaggerated printed trousers are naturally indispensable. They are bold and show their unique personal style and taste.

FMACM Spring and Autumn Portrait Film Full Print Pants

Whether it is a unique print or a loose fit, these full-print slacks are very stylish trousers with a front and rear stitching design. They are definitely different from the stereotyped slacks. If you pursue your personal style, just buy them!

BONELESS stitched deconstructed wash and ink layered jeans

This pair of jeans can be said to be the top priority. The layering of the tailoring alone makes people unable to help but appreciate it. With the embellishment of splashing ink, the texture is full, and I can’t help but want to have it.

Jeans embellished with colorful splashes of ink are also a favorite of the players.

CONP Your Trousers Are Dirty

The small area of ​​colorful geometric shapes is very interesting as an embellishment, which makes the simple white slacks jump instantly. What are you waiting for in summer if you want color embellishments.

American style must have all kinds of printed T-shirts. Whether it is worn alone or worn inside, it must be the most eye-catching item in your entire Look.

EMPTY REFERENCE Doberman Full Print Cuban Collar Short Sleeve Shirt

The handsomeness of the Doberman Pinscher is almost overflowing the screen. The American-style retro-style printed shirt is loose and comfortable to wear in summer.

FPA Time Travel Print Top Short Sleeve

I’ll be sad who doesn’t have a black printed short sleeve. I can’t go wrong with all kinds of trousers. The print on the chest will bring her to feel the romance of summer time together.

STREAMLET.CHEN Hand Painted Nano 3D Fiber Technology Aesthetic Character Short Sleeve T-Shirt

In addition to the basic printing, this kind of printing is integrated into the whole T-shirt, and the combination of the two can better reflect your fashion taste. The effect of vertical plaid is more avant-garde and futuristic.

The big guys really like to wear shorts. Now shorts are not knee-high, and they look good and cool in summer.

RANDOMEVENT 22SS LOGO EMBROIDERED LIGHTWEIGHT BOARD SHORTS

These shorts are made of light and thin beach pants fabric, which is not stuffy at all, and can be dried quickly when wet. The color is fashionable and perfect for summer.

1807 Lil Summer Drawstring Shorts Basic Casual Loose Sweatpants

Simple American-style shorts, super versatile, light coffee color is very high-end fashion, the white letter Logo on the trousers is used as an e-sports pen.

Champion summer new casual loose sports shorts

This grass green blew up to me at a glance. It seems that I can smell a faint grass fragrance. The knee length is moderate, which highlights the proportion of the legs very well. The fabric is refreshing and breathable.

RANDOMEVENT Smudge-dyed satin oversized short-sleeve shirt

The combination of a whole set of short-sleeved shirts and shorts is also very suitable for summer, saving the trouble of matching, the satin drape is super, and the gradient light blue is like the color of a sunny summer sky.

Nike WAFFLE ONE Men’s Sneakers Summer Waffles Breathable Cushioning

This pair of waffles is perfect for pairing with shorts, paired with a pair of white socks for easy going out, and I love summer with sneakers and shorts.

DISSOLVE Spaceship Stacked Cuban Bracelet

Bracelet rings are indispensable for American-style wear. The silver metallic Cuban bracelet is very suitable for daily matching, and the small details of matching are here.

Hydrogen Live Necklace

Our American boys’ accessories must be arranged in a full set. If summer clothes cannot be stacked, they must rely on accessories to increase the layering. Gold and silver matching clothes can be changed into a variety of belting methods.

White Roll BAIJUAN Letter Embroidered Baseball Cap

In summer, you must prepare a baseball cap. With simple short sleeves, you can instantly make the style brighter. You can also shade on the commute. Choose versatile colors to match various styles of clothing.

retro sports style

Sports style is naturally the favorite style of daily wear of NBA players. What different feelings can simple sportswear be worn?

FMACM 22SS Arrow Embroidered Blue and White Striped Panel Lapel Football Shirt

The striped stitching on both sides of the sleeves is full of retro sports flavor. Small details of white stitching are added to the neckline. The arrow logo on the chest makes the sports style no longer monotonous.

MEDM National Trend Alphabet Print Men’s Polo Shirt

Pure American retro sports style, Polo collar is more American orthodox sports style, if you love American style, you don’t have to consider it!

Carhartt WIP Men’s Preppy Logo Letter Contrast Print Wide Short Sleeve

If the last one is an uninhibited sports style, then this one is an American college style, and the American campus basketball captain has a visual sense.

MANUFACTURE BY ATTEMPT TEAM UNIFORM 卫裤

Super-fit all-match sweatpants with a sporty design on hands and feet, and a classic grey to wear.

BULLSHITLAB Loose Vintage Edition Thick Pulp LOGO Print Straight Casual Sweatpants

If you are more in pursuit of daily collocation, you can choose this one. The straight-leg pants can be matched with various styles of tops, and the fashion sense of the letter Logo can be improved in one second.

FPA Velvet Panel Contrast Trousers

The black vertical stripes on both sides of the trousers are directly full. If you don’t want the same sweatpants, choose them. The chance of bumping into shirts every day is zero.

After seeing so many outfits, who is your favorite NBA player, and which one is the ceiling of NBA outfits in your mind? Leave a message with us in the comment area to discuss!