NBA: the Lakers swept the Warriors and take the lead in the Western semifinal series

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the current NBA champion Golden State Warriors 127-97 last night and placed 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinal series that they play the best of seven games.

In the first home game at the Crypto Arena, the Los Angeles franchise recovered its performance based on star LeBron James (21 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) and center Anthony Davis (25 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals and 4 blocks ).

The Warriors fell below 100 points for the fifth time in their 92 games this season. Its star Stephen Curry contributed 23 points and Klay Thompson 15.

This Monday from 11:00 p.m. the fourth game will be played in the key from which the rival of the Denver Nuggets (2) or Phoenix Suns (1) will come out, who will face each other today at the Footprint Center starting at 9:00 p.m.

In the East, the Miami Heat went on to lead 2-1 on aggregate in their series with the New York Knicks, winning at home 105-86 in the third game with the return of Jimmy Butler, absent in the previous game due to a sprain. on the right ankle.

The shooting guard (28 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists) confirmed his positive impact on the team, which won 6 of 7 playoff games with his presence on the field.

In addition to Butler, the other key for Miami was his great defensive work since in no period he allowed the Knicks to score more than 26 points and left the visiting team with a poor 34% success rate from the field.

Miami will seek to stretch its lead this Monday when it hosts the New Yorks in the fourth game starting at 8:30 p.m.

The remaining crossing of the Eastern Conference is carried out by the Boston Celtics (2)-Philadelphia Sixers (1), who will meet again this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

