Today, NBC announced the launch of a new channel called “Dateline Premium” on the Apple Podcasts service. The channel is ad-free and costs $2.99 ​​a month or $29.99 a year with a free 7-day trial. NBC’s “Dateline” podcast goes deeper into true crime stories.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

access: Apple Online Store (China)

These stories include Dateline NBC, Dateline: Missing in America, The Seduction, Motive for Murder, The Thing About Helen & Olga, The Thing About Pam, Mommy Doomsday, 13 Alibis and Killer Role.

With a Dateline Premium subscription, listeners have access to over 400 hours of exclusive audio programming. Subscriptions are available for iOS devices in 170 countries. It can be found on the “Dateline NBC” channel on Apple Podcasts.

TV podcasts are more common than ever, and NBC is capitalizing on their popularity. An NBC spokesperson told Digiday that the audio version of the “Dateline” TV broadcast has totaled 775 million downloads since its launch in 2019, with more than 30 million downloads last month, according to Simplecast.