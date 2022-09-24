On the evening of September 24, the National Centre for the Performing Arts and the Dresden Music Festival jointly launched an online concert.

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Germany, the Art Institute of Germany, which is a strategic partner of the National Centre for the Performing Arts, also officially joined the World Theatre Alliance initiated by the National Centre for the Performing Arts.

In the first half of this online concert, Lin Daye conducted the National Centre for the Performing Arts Orchestra to present Chen Qigang’s “Life Like a Play” and the first suite of Grieg’s “Peer Gynt”;

The second half was selected by the Dresden Music Festival. The famous conductor Pavo Jarvi conducted the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra and Jan Vogler, the director of the Dresden Music Festival, personally performed Dvorak’s “B” for cello solo. Cello Concerto in Minor.

In the guided tour, the famous host Li Jiaming talked with Liu Xiaolong, a professor at the Central Conservatory of Music, and the assistant principal Ma Weijia and the second violin principal Liu Xianchang from the NCPA Orchestra about the beauty of music exchange and integration.

According to reports, Dresden is a German historical and cultural city located on the banks of the Elbe River. It is known as the “Florence of the North” because of its rich cultural heritage. Gather here. Music masters such as Wagner, Richard Strauss, and Shostakovich have an indissoluble bond with the city. The Dresden Music Festival has been held for more than 40 years. Every May to June, it attracts outstanding orchestras and soloists from all over the world to this historical and cultural city on the banks of the Elbe. Renowned cellist Jan Vogler has been Director of the Dresden Festival since 2008, and his vision for the festival is to “sustainably enhance Dresden as an international, diverse and dynamic culture. Metropolis Attraction”.

Tang Jiaxin, an intern in Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter