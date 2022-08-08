Home Entertainment NCT 127 will be back in September! On the 8th, they are shooting a new MV. The album production is coming to an end_Sticker_Ranking_Time
Original title: NCT 127 will be back in September! Filming for the new MV on the 8th and the album production is coming to an end

Sohu Korean Entertainment News on the 8th, according to Korean media reports, NCT 127 is preparing for a comeback with the goal of releasing a new album in September. It is reported that the MV for the new song is being filmed on the 8th, and the production of the album is nearing the end, and now he is working hard to improve the completion of the album.

NCT 127’s new album is about 11 months after the regular third album follow-up album “Favorite” released in October last year. NCT 127 has spent a long time in this comeback and will live up to the long-awaited expectations. expectations of fans.

In fact, NCT 127 hinted at a comeback event in a live broadcast commemorating the 6th anniversary of their debut in July, raising fans’ expectations. Released many hits such as “Hero”, “Regular”, “Favorite”, “Sticker”, “Cherry Bomb”, “Infinite Me”, “Punch”, “Fire Truck”, “Super Human”, through unique The music and performance of NCT 127, which debuted in 2019, will attract much attention to which “Neo” music styles will be launched this time.

The record that the new album will set is also the focus of attention. NCT 127 sold 2.15 million copies within a week of releasing their third full-length album “Sticker”, and their follow-up album “Favorite” sold 1.17 million copies. As of November last year, the cumulative sales of the third regular album exceeded 3.58 million copies, winning the precious title of “3 million sales”.

Most notable is the international result of NCT 127. The third regular album “Sticker” entered the third place in the first week of its release on the US billboard main album chart “Billboard 200”, and has been on the chart for 17 consecutive weeks. This is the highest ranking among K-pop albums released last year, and it is also the record for the longest entry time, which makes people feel the global popularity of NCT 127.

NCT 127’s new album this time is expected to achieve new results in album sales and various domestic and foreign charts including billboard.

In response, the agency SM Entertainment said, “NCT 127 is currently shooting a new music video and is preparing for a new album with the goal of making a comeback in September, so please look forward to it.”Return to Sohu, see more

