According to Korean media reports, the 4th regular album of the boy group NCT 127 rose 71 places in the US "Billboard 200" chart, and its popularity continued to soar.

NCT 127’s 4th full-length album ‘2 Baddies’, which was released on September 16, climbed 71 places from last week on the US Billboard main album chart ‘Billboard 200’ released on December 6 (local time), according to sources. , ranked 112th, setting a record of being on the list for 7 weeks.

At the same time, the famous American music magazine “Rolling Stone” released the “Best Song of the Year” through its official website on December 5, and NCT 127 proved its global popularity by entering the list with the title song “2 Baddies” of the regular 4th album. “Rolling Stone” commented: “NCT 127 showed Groovy Rap and explosive charm in “2 Baddies”, showing the determination to keep running towards the goal. Just like the lyrics, their next destination is to cross the infinite and keep going upwards “.

Previously, NCT 127 entered the US Billboard main album charts, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal official music charts, Billboard Japan Top album sales charts, Japanese Line Music albums and songs with its regular 4th album “2 Baddies” TOP 100″ and other global music charts, ranked No. 1 on domestic record and music charts, and music shows, and was loved by many people.