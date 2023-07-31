NCT DREAM to Start Activities for Follow-Up Song ‘Yogurt Shake’ after Successful Promotion of ‘ISTJ’

NCT DREAM to Start Activities for Follow-Up Song “Yogurt Shake” on August 7

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn, July 31 – According to Korean media reports, the popular boy group NCT DREAM will be making a comeback with their follow-up song “Yogurt Shake” on August 7.

On the 30th, NCT DREAM concluded their two-week promotion for their 3rd album title song “ISTJ” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”. The catchy and addictive music, which was based on MBTI, received an overwhelming response from fans. It is saddening to see the end of NCT DREAM’s “ISTJ” activities.

The official announcement on the 31st stated that NCT DREAM, after successfully wrapping up the promotion for their new song “ISTJ”, will kick off their follow-up activities with “Yogurt Shake” from their 3rd album, starting from August 7. The group will captivate fans once again with a refreshing and sweet charm that is perfect for the summer season.

The follow-up song, “Yogurt Shake”, is described as a pop music track that stands in stark contrast to the whistle-infused xylophone melody and powerful rap in their previous release. Its lyrics compare shyness to the feeling of enjoying a yogurt shake, creating a heartwarming sentiment.

Fans are eagerly anticipating NCT DREAM’s upcoming activities and are excited to see the boys showcase a different side of their artistic versatility through “Yogurt Shake”.

Stay tuned for more updates on NCT DREAM’s comeback and their exciting new song “Yogurt Shake”.

