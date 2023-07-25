NCT DREAM’s 3rd Regular Album “ISTJ” Breaks Sales Records, Becoming a Phenomenon in the Entertainment Industry

NCT DREAM’s 3rd Regular Album “ISTJ” Sells Over 3.65 Million Copies in Record-Breaking Release

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn – In a recent announcement made by Korean media, it has been revealed that NCT DREAM’s highly-anticipated 3rd regular album, titled “ISTJ,” has sold an impressive 3.65 million copies in its first release, causing a surge in their popularity.

The album was released on July 17 and quickly made its mark by setting an immediate sales record of 3,652,897 copies, as confirmed by the Hanteo chart, a renowned album sales statistics website.

NCT DREAM, known for their immense talent and dedicated fanbase, has witnessed a remarkable growth in their album sales. The cumulative sales of their 1st to 3rd regular albums have now surpassed 3 million copies, making them the first artist to achieve such a feat with three consecutive full-length albums. This record is significantly higher than their previous album, “Glitch Mode,” which sold 1,405,199 copies upon its release in March last year. The continuous success of NCT DREAM over the past year indicates their rising prominence in the music industry.

Moreover, it is worth noting that NCT DREAM has set a new record for the highest initial sales among all artists under SM Entertainment. This achievement highlights the group’s growing influence and strong relationship with their dedicated fans, who have been supporting them throughout their career.

The success of “ISTJ” reflects the exceptional talent of NCT DREAM and their ability to captivate audiences worldwide. The boy group continues to solidify their position as one of the leading acts in the music industry, and their record-breaking sales are a testament to the dedication and loyalty of their fans.

With their impressive achievements, NCT DREAM has undoubtedly become a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop scene. As they continue to gain recognition and popularity, fans eagerly anticipate their future releases, anticipating even greater milestones in their career.

