NCT DREAM’s 3rd Regular Album ‘ISTJ’ Tops Record Charts with Over 4.2 Million Pre-Sales

NCT DREAM’s 3rd Regular Album “ISTJ” Shatters Sales Records, Proving Their Popularity Once Again

According to Korean media reports, NCT DREAM’s highly anticipated 3rd regular album “ISTJ” has exceeded 4.2 million pre-sale copies, securing the top spot on the record charts. This outstanding achievement further confirms the group’s immense popularity.

The album, released on the 17th of this month, made an explosive impact on the Hanteo chart, selling over 1 million copies on its first day alone. It also dominated other major domestic record charts, including YES 24, where it secured the number one position on the daily chart. These remarkable results undoubtedly showcase NCT DREAM’s formidable strength.

Additionally, “ISTJ” was swiftly certified as a “Platinum Album” on China‘s QQ Music platform, accumulating sales of 1 million yuan in just one hour after its release. The album continued its reign, claiming the top spot on both QQ Music and Kugou Music’s digital album sales charts. Moreover, it even conquered the Line Music real-time album TOP 100 chart in Japan.

Currently, NCT DREAM is diligently preparing for their comeback activities. Fans can look forward to seeing their favorite group appear on various variety shows and enjoy their energetic performances during concerts.

NCT DREAM’s exponential success with “ISTJ” indicates their unwavering popularity not only in Korea but also in international markets. With their remarkable album sales and chart-topping performances, NCT DREAM continues to solidify their position as one of the most influential and beloved K-pop groups in the industry.