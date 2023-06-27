Home » NCT DREAM’s new album title song “ISTJ” is a confident ENFP love story- China Entertainment Network
NCT DREAM’s new album title song “ISTJ” is a confident ENFP love story- China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On June 27, according to Korean media reports, the popular boy group NCT DREAM’s new album title song “ISTJ” released information, it is a confident ENFP, depicting a beautiful love story.

NCT DREAM’s 3rd full album “ISTJ” will be released on various music sites at 6 pm on July 17th, Korean time. The album contains 10 songs of various genres including the title song “ISTJ” of the same name.

The title song “ISTJ” is a hybrid hip-hop dance song that tells a dramatic story of two people with completely opposite personalities who meet and fall in love, and KENZIE, who created the hit song, participated in the writing and composition of the song. In the lyrics, ENFP breaks the stereotyped framework of MBTI and has a unique way of explaining the other party who belongs to ISTJ, which increases the fun of listening.

