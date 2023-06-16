Home » NCT DREAM’s prelude song “Broken Melodies” will be released on June 19
by admin
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnOn June 16, according to Korean media reports, the prelude song “Broken Melodies” of the popular boy group NCT DREAM’s new album will be released on June 19, which also made fans look forward to it.

The popular group NCT DREAM is confirmed to make a comeback in July, and this time the comeback group will maximize the emotion of the song through the performance of the first song “Broken Melodies” of the regular 3rd album, arousing the expectations of fans.

It is reported that the new song “Broken Melodies” is an impressive song that expresses the emotion of being able to protect love at all costs while being far away from the person you love. Rich chorus harmony and strong guitar accompaniment, etc., are combined to create a passionate atmosphere.

The official stated that in order to maximize the emotion of the song, the new song “Broken Melodies” will show a dynamic group dance performance with dozens of dancers, coupled with the dance that conveys the heart to people far away, it is expected to firmly catch people. Sight.

