NCT DREAM’s regular 3rd album prelude shows its emotional tone today- 中文网

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On June 19th, according to Korean media reports, the men’s group NCT DREAM’s official 3rd album prelude was released today, and the new song will show the emotional tone of the combination through different tunes and lyrics.

On the 19th, the official release stated that NCT DREAM’s regular 3rd album first release song “Broken Melodies” will be released at 6 pm on the 19th.

It is reported that “Broken Melodies” interprets the dreamy atmosphere that seems to fall into love through rich chorus harmony, expresses chaos and fear with strong guitar sound, and shows various love emotions.

At the same time, the lyrics contain a lot of emotions that you feel when you are far away from your loved one, and the will to protect love at all costs, fully expressing NCT DREAM’s unique sensibility and cool music.

