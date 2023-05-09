NCT member JOHNNY attends ‘Gold Gala’ held by Gold House in the US, confirming his global status_TOM ENTERTAINMENT

Entertainment China News recently,NCTMember JOHNNYAttendAmericanGoldHouseThe “GoldGala” held has sparked heated discussions.

On May 6th (local time), JOHNNY attended the“The 2nd GoldGala” held by The Music Centerand DestinDanielCretton, the director of the movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, made their debut as the co-presenters of the main department “Leading Man Award”.





“Gold Gala” is an event that Gold House, a non-profit organization that supports entrepreneurs and cultural and artistic people in the Asia-Pacific region, invites influential Asians in various fields such as economics, politics, culture and art in the United States to participate. JOHNNY has a positive influence on American culture. Major figures in the cultural and artistic circles attended, once again confirming the global status.

In particular, JOHNNY gave a speech on the theme of “The Meaning of Leadership” before the award ceremony, “The leader I think of is to act with a sense of responsibility and bring positive influence to many people. As a member of NCT, and each member as Leader, thank you for playing the role of bringing people together through music, the common language of the world“, which received warm applause.





In addition, in order to match the dress code of this Gala Show, JOHNNY appeared on the red carpet with a unique suit style, attracting attention. In addition, he participated in the follow-up party and had various exchanges with key figures in the cultural and art industry and artists.

In addition, not only JOHNNY attended the “GoldGala”, but also YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, Billboard President Mike Van, actor Sandra Oh and other world famous people participated.

Further reading:



0