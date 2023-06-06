NCT Taeyong’s new album tops the iTunes album chart in 30 regions around the world | Yonhap News Agency

Yonhap News Agency, Seoul, June 6th. Brokerage company SM Entertainment stated on the 6th that its boy group NCT member Taeyong’s first solo album “SHALALA” topped the iTunes album charts in 30 countries and regions around the world.

Photo courtesy of NCT Taeyong Yonhap News Agency/SM Entertainment (Photos are strictly prohibited from reprinting and copying)

According to reports, “SHALALA” topped the iTunes album charts and world album charts in 30 countries and regions including Brazil, Mexico, France, India, Spain, Russia, and Hong Kong, and ranked first on the QQ Music digital album bestseller list. The album’s title song “SHALALA” ranked first on the iTunes pop song charts in 14 countries and regions around the world, including Chile and Brazil.

“SHALALA” was officially released the day before, and pre-sales exceeded 500,000 copies. (over)

Data picture: On June 5th, in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Taeyong, a member of boy group NCT, held a pre-listening session for his first solo mini-album “SHALALA”.yonhap news agency

Screenshot of “SHALALA” MV Photo provided by Yonhap News Agency/SM Entertainment (Reprinting and copying of pictures is strictly prohibited)

