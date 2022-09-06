Home Entertainment NCT127 Taeyong-Mark participates in the production of rap included in the new album to show his musical talent jqknews
　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On September 6, according to Korean media reports, the boy group NCT127 is about to release a new album, and members Taeyong and Mark will participate in the production of the rap included in the new album, showing their musical talents.

According to reports, NCT 127 will release the regular 4th album “2 Baddies” on various music sites at 1:00 pm on September 16th (KST), and members Taeyong and Mark will participate in “Time Lapse” and “Designer”. rap production.

“Time Lapse” included in this album is a mid-tempo R&B song. The lyrics describe the feelings of a lover who misses the past between reality and dreams, and the members’ voices are mixed together to add to the emotional atmosphere of the song. .

The included song “Designer” is a hip-hop R&B song that combines brisk rap and singing. The lyrics express the feeling of wanting to dress up a lover a little more and make them more beautiful after becoming a designer in a clear and light way. , attracting people’s attention.

In addition, the new album will be officially released on September 16, so stay tuned.

