China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On December 28, according to Korean media reports, NCT 127 will appear as a representative artist of K-POP in the New Year special program “New Year’s Eve Live”, which will be broadcast to the world on CNN International Channel on December 31 local time.

According to the news, NCT 127 will appear as an artist representing K-POP on “New Year’s Eve Live” on December 31 (local time). Through an interview with CNN host Kristie Lu Stout, review Events in 2022 and various discussions on plans for 2023 are expected to attract the attention of global audiences.

“New Year’s Yves Live” is a special New Year’s live broadcast hosted by the US news channel CNN and CNN International every year. It is one of the representative New Year’s Eve events after it went public in 2001, and it is very popular. Therefore, the participation of NCT127 also made netizens look forward to it.

In this special program, besides NCT 127, world-class soccer player Wayne Rooney, Hollywood actor Geena Davis, British actor Theo James, Popular DJ Steve Aoki, famous artist Kusama Yayoi, etc. will also appear to welcome the New Year with audiences all over the world.