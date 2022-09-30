Home Entertainment NCT127’s new album won a global popularity certification on the US Billboard world album list jqknews
　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn NCT 127’s 4th full-length album ‘2 Baddies’ ranked third on the US Billboard main charts ‘Billboard 200’ and ‘Artist 100’ released on September 27, local time. 1 on the “World Album” chart and 12 Billboard charts.

Not only that, the title song of NCT 127’s 4th full-length album ‘2 Baddies’ has been ranked No. 1 in the download and BGM charts of the Circle Weekly Chart (September 18-24) published today (29th) for consecutive days. Double title in two weeks.

NCT 127’s 4th full-length album ‘2 Baddies’ surpassed 1,547,000 copies at the beginning of the Hanteo chart (the first week of sales after its release), ranking 3rd on the official Australian music chart ‘TOP50 Album’ , Japan’s Oricon’s “Overseas Album” chart ranked first, Japan’s Line Music’s “Album TOP100” and “Song TOP100” ranked first, and South Korea ranked first on the domestic weekly album chart, showing its global popularity .

On the other hand, NCT 127 will appear on Mnet’s ‘M COUNTDOWN’ aired at 6 pm today (29th).

