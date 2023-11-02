NCT’s First Group Offline Concert to be Released as a Movie in Over 50 Countries and Regions

NCT’s First Group Offline Concert to be Released as Movie in over 50 Countries

China Entertainment Network News – According to Korean media reports, the highly acclaimed men’s group NCT will be releasing their first group offline concert as a movie in more than 50 countries and regions. The movie is confirmed to land in Korean theaters on December 6.

Titled “NCT NATION: To The World,” the live concert movie will premiere in South Korea on December 6 and will later be released in cinemas across more than 50 countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

The film captures the essence of the live concert held by NCT at the prestigious Incheon Literature Arena in August of this year. This concert marked the first time the group performed together live since their debut. As an added bonus for fans, the movie will feature behind-the-scenes stories from the preparation of the stage concerts performed by various NCT subunits, including NCT U, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and WayV.

To ensure an unforgettable cinema experience, the concert was recorded using 18 dedicated film cameras, capturing multiple angles and perspectives of each member, including close-ups and panoramic shots. Fans can expect to be fully immersed in the energy and talent of NCT members as they enjoy the movie.

The release of “NCT NATION: To The World” as a movie in theaters worldwide showcases the global popularity and influence of NCT and their music. With fans eagerly anticipating the release, NCT continues to solidify their position as a leading force in the K-pop industry.

Make sure to mark your calendars for December 6 and get ready to witness the electrifying performances and captivating moments from NCT’s first group offline concert in theaters near you.

