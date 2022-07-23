Original title: Nearly 100 Chinese and foreign practitioners and experts gathered at the Musical Theater Development Forum online and offline to jointly “make moves” to activate the new vitality of the musical theater market

CNR Shanghai, July 23 (Reporter Lin Fuyu) On July 22, the “Performing World – 2022 Shanghai International Musical Festival” musical development forum was held in Shanghai Cultural Plaza. The theme of this forum is “Exploration and Introspection of the Power of Musical Theatre Creation and Production”. Nearly 100 industry professionals, experts and scholars in the field of musical theatre from China, Russia, the United States and other countries participated in the forum in a combination of online and offline methods. , discussing topics such as how to cultivate and incubate soil, tell local stories well, expand industrial diversity and industry cohesion, and activate the new vitality of the musical theater performance market.

“The World of Performing Arts – 2022 Shanghai International Musical Theatre Festival” Musical Theatre Development Forum (Photo courtesy of the interviewees issued by CCTV)

In the keynote speech session of the forum, Ding Ken, President of Hongyang International from the United States, discussed the possible presentation forms and forms of future musicals under the influence of the epidemic and the rapid development of Internet online performances from three aspects: technology, audience and content production. Content features. From the perspective of creation, the famous composer Gao Shizhang talked about how music and song creation should be coordinated and integrated with elements such as narrative, dramatic rhythm, and dance, and finally form a complete musical puzzle. From the development of Russian musicals for decades, Maria Kuzna, a researcher and producer of musicals from Russia, introduced the characteristics and current situation of Russian musicals based on specific cases.

Zhang Jie, general manager of Shanghai Cultural Plaza Theatre Management Co., Ltd., gave a speech titled “Exploring the inside with data to promote the common growth of the industry”. From watching musicals to making musicals, Cultural Plaza is based on the development goals of different periods. Data interpretation of performances and production projects, continuous accumulation and accumulation of musical theater performance and production experience, and gradually find core competitiveness in the field of musical theater.

The guest dialogue session revolved around "telling a good story – the cultural needs and context of the times for musical creation", corresponding to the creator's vision, "cultivating the soil – the cultural environment and business model of musical production" to review the operator's ideas, " The three major themes of "Industry Aggregation – Diversified Appearances and Model Innovation of the Musical Theater Market" were launched, focusing on the perspective of explorers, and conducted free and profound discussions and exchanges on the three major sections of content narration, business operation and ecological development at different levels. Stills of the musical "Letters from Fans" (Photo courtesy of the interviewee issued by CCTV) In addition, the well-known musical "Letters from Fans" produced by Shanghai Cultural Plaza will also return to the main theater from July 22 to 24. This round of performances welcomed rookie actor Shu Rongbo. He played Zheng Weilan to bring a refreshing feeling to musical fans. In order to strictly control the 50% occupancy rate, the Shanghai Cultural Plaza has thoughtfully placed the very friendly "Plaza Xiaobai" dolls in separate seats, so that the audience watching the show in the next seat will not feel lonely. The venue management team still placed commemorative tickets on each seat, so that spectators who "scan code entry" without contact do not need to gather in line to redeem.

