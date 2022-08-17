Home Entertainment Nearly £54m in debt, rumored to be selling Victoria Beckham personal brand items at 30% off
Victoria Beckham, the wife of well-known retired football star and entrepreneur David Beckham, has established a personal brand since 2008. Although the product is rich, covering clothing, handbags, coats, shoes, jewelry and cosmetics, etc., the operation seems to be not as smooth as expected. In recent years Under the impact of the epidemic, the debt has accumulated to a high of £54 million.

According to “Mirror” report, its company is currently facing a very uncertain future, and netizens even found that the luxury goods under the brand are sold at extremely low prices on the Internet, and some items are even as low as 30% off, such as a A backless dress that originally cost £1,845 was £554, and a £650 leopard shirt was £228 after a discount.

However, Victoria Beckham does not intend to give up the company that has been losing money for years. Friends around her said: “Even if she is criticized for her vanity, she will never give up, because it symbolizes her person, and she is very enthusiastic about it.” Good. The news is that despite the heavy losses in this regard, considering the popularity of the Beckham family and other businesses in their hands, fans should not need to worry about bankruptcy in the short term.

