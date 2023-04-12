Home Entertainment NEEDLES x MIYAGIHIDETAKA Newest Joint Capsule Collection Officially Debut | Hypebeast
NEEDLES x MIYAGIHIDETAKA Newest Joint Capsule Collection Officially Debut

Following the first cooperation in 2021, NEEDLES, led by Keizo Shimizu, once again joined hands with Japanese designer Miyagi Hidetaka, who loves American vintage culture, and MIYAGIHIDETAKA, a clothing brand of the same name, to create a joint capsule series for spring and summer 2023.

Inheriting the spirit of Rebuild by Needles, a line of NEEDLES’ vintage remakes, this series focuses on the concept of deconstruction, using a lot of splicing and reorganization techniques, and combining the aesthetic languages ​​of both sides to interpret sports jackets under the mutual agitation of plaid, amoeba pattern, denim material and rendering effects , sweatpants, flannel shirts and other representative items.

The second collaboration series of NEEDLES x MIYAGIHIDETAKA will be sold exclusively through NEPENTHES, MIYAGIHIDETAKA, SOUTH2 WEST8 SAPPORO and IMA:ZINE on April 15th, with prices ranging from ¥29,700 to ¥66,000 yen.

