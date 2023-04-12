Following the first cooperation in 2021, NEEDLES, led by Keizo Shimizu, once again joined hands with Japanese designer Miyagi Hidetaka, who loves American vintage culture, and MIYAGIHIDETAKA, a clothing brand of the same name, to create a joint capsule series for spring and summer 2023.

Inheriting the spirit of Rebuild by Needles, a line of NEEDLES’ vintage remakes, this series focuses on the concept of deconstruction, using a lot of splicing and reorganization techniques, and combining the aesthetic languages ​​of both sides to interpret sports jackets under the mutual agitation of plaid, amoeba pattern, denim material and rendering effects , sweatpants, flannel shirts and other representative items.

The second collaboration series of NEEDLES x MIYAGIHIDETAKA will be sold exclusively through NEPENTHES, MIYAGIHIDETAKA, SOUTH2 WEST8 SAPPORO and IMA:ZINE on April 15th, with prices ranging from ¥29,700 to ¥66,000 yen.