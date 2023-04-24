NEEDLES x PURPLE THINGS Create a Joint Series of “Tiger Camouflage”

NEEDLES and PURPLE THINGS, also from Japan, launched their first cooperation. This single product focuses on comfort and functionality. There are nine styles in total. In addition to carrying the NEEDLES iconic stripe pattern and butterfly logo, it also incorporates the most important “purple” element of PURPLE THINGS. The single products include pocket sports jacket, HD sports pants, T-Shirt, pocket vest, baseball cap, Bucket Hat, school bag and so on. In terms of design, the concept of the US military’s BDU combat uniform is taken as the concept, and the “tiger camouflage” with black and green camouflage mixed with purple base is used as the main vision. Among them, the pocket sports jacket and HD sports pants are also available in pure purple styles, which clearly shows the well-known NEEDLES “Nine Lines” sports elements.

In addition, the BDU vest, school bag, and Bucket Hat blur the camouflage pattern through the mesh material, thereby producing a completely different visual effect, which is worth noting for this joint series. The NEEDLES x PURPLE THINGS collaboration series is now available at NEPENTHES ONLINE STORE.