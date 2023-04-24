Home » NEEDLES x PURPLE THINGS Create a Joint Series of “Tiger Camouflage”
Entertainment

NEEDLES x PURPLE THINGS Create a Joint Series of “Tiger Camouflage”

by admin
NEEDLES x PURPLE THINGS Create a Joint Series of “Tiger Camouflage”

NEEDLES and PURPLE THINGS, also from Japan, launched their first cooperation. This single product focuses on comfort and functionality. There are nine styles in total. In addition to carrying the NEEDLES iconic stripe pattern and butterfly logo, it also incorporates the most important “purple” element of PURPLE THINGS. The single products include pocket sports jacket, HD sports pants, T-Shirt, pocket vest, baseball cap, Bucket Hat, school bag and so on. In terms of design, the concept of the US military’s BDU combat uniform is taken as the concept, and the “tiger camouflage” with black and green camouflage mixed with purple base is used as the main vision. Among them, the pocket sports jacket and HD sports pants are also available in pure purple styles, which clearly shows the well-known NEEDLES “Nine Lines” sports elements.

In addition, the BDU vest, school bag, and Bucket Hat blur the camouflage pattern through the mesh material, thereby producing a completely different visual effect, which is worth noting for this joint series. The NEEDLES x PURPLE THINGS collaboration series is now available at NEPENTHES ONLINE STORE.

See also  Takehiko Inoue's new theatrical version of "Slam Dunk" surpassed 5 billion at the Japanese box office: beat "Avatar 2"

You may also like

The 2023 Las Termas Tourist Season is launched:...

The family carnival cartoon “Adventure in Paradise Valley”...

Free pizzas at SUGO Amsterdam today between 13:00...

Epiphany

The premiere of the movie “Changsha Nightlife” was...

What are you after, Nadah El Shazly?

The premiere of the movie “Changsha Nightlife” was...

“The heat turnaround becomes a chaos turnaround”

After the premiere of the movie “Prosecution”, Huang...

Anne Will privately: Love, Talkshow-Aus and Co.: This...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy