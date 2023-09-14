Home » NEIGHBORHOOD Collaborates with Dickies for New Joint Series, Featuring Artists Lupe Fiasco and Don Nguyen
NEIGHBORHOOD Collaborates with Dickies to Launch New Joint Series

NEIGHBORHOOD, a popular fashion brand led by Shinsuke Takizawa, has announced its latest collaboration with American workwear brand Dickies. The joint series combines NEIGHBORHOOD’s signature styles with the detailed design of Dickies work clothes, resulting in a collection of four items.

The NEIGHBORHOOD x Dickies joint series features the TYPE-2 JACKET, COVERALL JACKET, WP WIDE PANTS, and TUCK PANTS. Each product is available in three classic colors: Black, Navy, and Green. This collaboration aims to capture the essence of both brands, merging the streetwear aesthetics of NEIGHBORHOOD with the functionality of Dickies workwear.

To promote this exciting collaboration, NEIGHBORHOOD has teamed up with talented individuals from various fields. Artists such as Lupe Fiasco, professional skateboarder Don Nguyen, and even a burger shop owner will be showcasing their own unique styles using the joint brand.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of NEIGHBORHOOD and Dickies can mark their calendars for the release on September 16th. The joint series will be available at NEIGHBORHOOD direct stores, the brand’s official website, and selected retailers. For those in Japan, the collection will be accessible on the Japanese Dickies official website starting September 19th.

The announcement has already garnered significant attention, with many eagerly awaiting the release of this highly anticipated joint series. Stay tuned for more updates and be sure to keep an eye out for this remarkable collaboration between NEIGHBORHOOD and Dickies.

