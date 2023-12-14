NEIGHBORHOOD Collaborates with Seiko to Release Limited Edition Prospex Diver Scuba Watch

NEIGHBORHOOD and Seiko Collaborate on Limited Edition Prospex Diver Scuba Watch

Japanese streetwear brand NEIGHBORHOOD, headed by Shinsuke Takizawa, has announced the launch of a new project in collaboration with Seiko. The result is a limited edition Prospex Diver Scuba diving watch that blends the style of both brands.

The watch features a 42mm stainless steel case with a dark finish, an olive brown bezel, and a dial with a honeycomb pattern. The hands and hour markers are beige, giving the watch a retro feel. The dial and back cover are emblazoned with the logos of both NEIGHBORHOOD and Seiko.

The Prospex Diver Scuba NEIGHBORHOOD Limited Edition is not just stylish, it’s also functional. It is water-resistant up to 200 meters and powered by solar energy. The watch comes with an original metal chain strap and an additional NATO strap for versatility. It will be packaged in an exclusive outer box.

The limited edition watch will officially be released at 12 noon on December 15th, Japan time. The price for the Prospex Diver Scuba NEIGHBORHOOD Limited Edition is set at ¥106,700 yen.

Fans and collectors of NEIGHBORHOOD and Seiko are eagerly anticipating the release of this unique timepiece. Keep an eye out for its availability and get ready to snag one for yourself before they’re all gone.

