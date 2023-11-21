Home » NEIGHBORHOOD, Schott NYC, and Kostas Seremetis Launch New Three-Party Joint Series
NEIGHBORHOOD, Schott NYC, and Kostas Seremetis Launch New Three-Party Joint Series

NEIGHBORHOOD, Schott NYC, and New York artist Kostas Seremetis have come together to launch a new three-party joint series. The collaboration has resulted in the release of 7 styles of clothing, including leather hooded jackets, leather motorcycle jackets, MA-1 leather bomber jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies, long-sleeved tops and short-sleeved tops.

The highlight of the series is the leather motorcycle jacket, which is based on Schott NYC’s classic One Star Perfecto® Leather Motorcycle Jacket. Made of top-quality cowhide, it features the NEIGHBORHOOD brand logo and the pattern designed by Kostas Seremitis on the back. The MA-1 leather bomber jacket is made of leather, polyester fiber, cotton and other materials and is adorned with brand labels on the front and back. Additionally, the leather hooded jacket is lined with original jacquard fabric, while the rest of the clothing features graphic prints and brand logos.

The new three-party joint series is now available on the NEIGHBORHOOD official website. Fashion enthusiasts are encouraged to check out the collection and grab their favorite pieces before they are sold out.

