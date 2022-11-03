In September, Takizawa Shinsuke took the lead in exposing the latest joint project of NEIGHBORHOOD x adidas Originals. Today, it was officially announced that this pair of joint shoes, ADIMATIC NBHD, will be on sale soon.

This joint series is run through NEIGHBORHOOD’s iconic black and gray colors, using long-haired suede to create the upper, and using different shades of gray to shape popular zigzag elements and three stripes, and you can also see the white symbol of NEIGHBORHOOD. / Black description slogan, including brand and age and other information, and finally the upper and lower sides of the tongue are juxtaposed with the logos of the two brands to show their identities.

In addition, the main visual part of the joint brand is presented in the style of Japanese street fashion magazines in the 2000s. The joint design is promoted through a unique typesetting pattern and color combination, and many details of the shoes are explained, which successfully echoes the classic return of the retro shoe ADIMATIC. , quite the retro atmosphere of Harajuku in those days.

This shoe is expected to be officially released on November 5, with a suggested price of 19,800 yen (tax included). Interested readers should pay attention.