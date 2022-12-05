Shinsuke Takizawa’s NEIGHBORHOOD and Yohji Yamamoto’s main line POUR HOMME have officially launched a cooperation recently. The series brings T-Shirt, long Tee, Hoodie, MA-1 flight jacket, Booze Reaper incense seat and Kuumba three-party joint name A variety of items such as incense sticks can be selected, and the design incorporates the most representative brand logos of both parties, including the skull pattern wearing Yohji Yamamoto’s logo top hat. This catalog also specially invited photographer Mark Lebon, a member of BUFFALO, a creative team active in London in the 1980s, to shoot, and Don Letts was invited to perform.

The NEIGHBORHOOD x Yohji Yamamoto POUR HOMME joint series will be available at the Yohji Yamamoto POUR HOMME direct store on December 9th, and on the official website THE SHOP YOHJI YAMAMOTO on December 14th, with prices ranging from ¥1,980 to ¥100,100 , interested readers may wish to pay more attention.