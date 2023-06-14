Neighbors and merchants organize a march to demand more security in Fernández Oro

This Wednesday, residents and merchants of Fernández Oro began to organize a march to demand more security in the city. In recent months, cases of insecurity in the town have increased. The last act of insecurity was registered this week at an ice cream parlor.

In the statement they released, they described that the march will be the next mWednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. in the city’s Amphitheater. In Cipolletti there has already been a mobilization for the same reason in May.

They detailed that “it will be carried out a march and honk demanding more security for the Orense community.”

In the locality the cases of insecurity have increased in the last time. Last week an event occurred that put the community on greater alert.

At gunpoint they entered to rob a downtown payment area. It happened on Thursday after noon in Roca street 573.

Two young men entered a downtown payment establishment in the city and they stole a large sum of money. As the owner explained, they entered with firearms.

«Give me all the money, put it in the backpack“, was the threat made by the two youngsters during the assault.

They explained that during the robbery, he was present A customer paying her invoices.

The criminals they fled the place on a motorcycle and they took a large amount of money, as explained by the victim.

Besides the robbery, they broke the glass that separates the counter of customers during the violent assault.

He robbed an ice cream parlor in the center of Fernández Oro, he was arrested and a few hours later he was released

This week, a man entered a Renowned ice cream shop in Fernández Oro and took advantage of a moment when the employee was not looking to steal in money from the box.

The incident was filmed by the security camera. As can be seen, the man crossed the counter when the employee was busy, trying to rob the cash register, struggled with the worker that he realized what was happening. He managed to get the money and ran away.

They confirmed that he was detained but he was released a few days ago.

