In the midst of a tense climate, the Alsina bridge is cut off from the Capital, based on the claim for the lack of water from some twenty residents of the neighborhoods surrounding the bridge. If the problem persists, they plan to cut the same bridge but hand to Province in the evening, reported Florencia Fossatti from the cell phone of Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9).

The request is that they put meters to have water and pay the corresponding tax, but with a good operation. In the midst of these protests, the Secretary of Security of Lanús, Diego Kravetzarrived to negotiate with the Protestants.

Florence Fossatti (FF): Could you reach an agreement with the neighbors?

We’re seeing if we can get a water truck. Anyway, I have a warrant from the prosecutor, so if we don’t get itlet’s evict.

Obviously, we will try not to resort to violence.

FF: And regarding the water, will they offer you any solution?

We will try to give you a truck. The issue of the water network corresponds to the company Isawhich, as I understand it, has already been doing important work in the area, but it seems that it has not yet reached everyone, so it would be necessary to hold a meeting with the company so that they provide them with the full service.

FF: Do you think they will be able to reconcile with the neighbors so that traffic on the bridge is re-enabled?

Yes I think so.

