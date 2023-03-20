Home Entertainment Neighbors cut the Alsina Bridge due to lack of water
Entertainment

Neighbors cut the Alsina Bridge due to lack of water

by admin

In the midst of a tense climate, the Alsina bridge is cut off from the Capital, based on the claim for the lack of water from some twenty residents of the neighborhoods surrounding the bridge. If the problem persists, they plan to cut the same bridge but hand to Province in the evening, reported Florencia Fossatti from the cell phone of Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9).

The request is that they put meters to have water and pay the corresponding tax, but with a good operation. In the midst of these protests, the Secretary of Security of Lanús, Diego Kravetzarrived to negotiate with the Protestants.

Florence Fossatti (FF): Could you reach an agreement with the neighbors?

We’re seeing if we can get a water truck. Anyway, I have a warrant from the prosecutor, so if we don’t get itlet’s evict.

Obviously, we will try not to resort to violence.

The trial for the crime of Lucas González begins

FF: And regarding the water, will they offer you any solution?

We will try to give you a truck. The issue of the water network corresponds to the company Isawhich, as I understand it, has already been doing important work in the area, but it seems that it has not yet reached everyone, so it would be necessary to hold a meeting with the company so that they provide them with the full service.

FF: Do you think they will be able to reconcile with the neighbors so that traffic on the bridge is re-enabled?

See also  Hot Toys Releases "Black Adam" Independent Movie - Black Adam 1:6 Scale Collectible Figure_Lightning_Styling_Black

Yes I think so.

AO FM

You may also like

You may also like

A US$500,000 drone that Sergio Berni bought crashed

A girl suffered an electric shock in Toma...

Opposition silence after the confirmation of the 2023...

Ford patents electric burnout; this is how the...

The unprecedented and emotional talk between Gerardo Rozín...

Today’s horoscope Monday March 20, 2023: predictions for...

Moschino, Jeremy Scott leaves after 10 years

Quiniela today LIVE: results of the National and...

symbols and colors, the main challenges to the...

Tarot divination: the four constellations of this year’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy