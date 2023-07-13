Home » Neighbors mobilize in Retiro for Mara, the 14-year-old girl who did not return from school
Entertainment

Neighbors mobilize in Retiro for Mara, the 14-year-old girl who did not return from school

by admin
Neighbors mobilize in Retiro for Mara, the 14-year-old girl who did not return from school

A group of neighbors mobilized this Wednesday in the Withdrawal Terminal for complain about the appearance of a teenager named Marawho last Tuesday attended the Secondary School No. 6 of Padre Mugica, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Withdrawaland no longer returned home.

To make the problem visible, relatives and neighbors proceeded to carry out a cut at the Retiro bus terminal and displayed banners with the face of Mara, in addition to consigning details of her clothing on the day of the disappearance: The 14-year-old girl was wearing a dark blue jacket with white lines, black pants and also had a black and silver backpack.

Mara, a student at EEM School No. 6 of the Padre Mugica Educational Complex.

On Tuesday the girl left the educational center and did not return home.

Since then, his family undertook the search and this Wednesday they decided to put their claim on the public highway to demand a response from the authorities.

“Mara left school and didn’t come home,” said her mother.

Mara’s mother posted a video on the networks to explain her daughter’s situation and the dramatic search being undertaken by relatives and neighbors who expressed their solidarity with the claim.

“I am Mara’s mother. My daughter is 14 years old. She has been missing for 30 hours”explained the mother of the missing girl.

Disappeared children in Argentina: there are more than a hundred searches and 40 of them would already be adults

“The police don’t give us answers”he protested. However, he clarified that thanks to the cut at the bus terminal, the authorities became more familiar with the case.

See also  SUPER JUNIOR's 11th regular album Vol.2 comes back to LIVE successfully, the first public "Celebrate" group stage show Net Entertainment 2022-12-16 15:19_TOM Entertainment

“Now they are moving because We cut all the buses: there is no bus output“, he detailed.

I want my daughter to appearthe only thing I ask is that my daughter is well,” said the mother, unable to contain her tears.

“She left school and did not return home, we are all worried about her”he expressed.

CA

You may also like

Summer Movie Market Soars, Surpassing 7.3 Billion Yuan...

Jesús María: they are looking for a man...

The Italian brand World of Beauty awarded at...

Puppet Psychic: A Haunting Journey into the Heart...

from what amount investigates your bank account

Reappearance and heartfelt message: Ricky Martin’s response to...

DAIWA PIER39 Launches 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection with “Classic...

Headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal raided

Edward at the Court of the Louvre

Introducing Postfelt: A Modern Felt Piano Library by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy