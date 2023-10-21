Neighbors Capture Thief Hiding Under Bed in Holguín Province

In the wake of a surge in robberies in the province of Holguín, a group of vigilant neighbors successfully apprehended a thief who was hiding under a bed in a local residence. The incident, which highlights the escalating violence on the island, was documented in a Facebook post by the pro-government group “Realidades desde Holguín,” affiliated with the Ministry of the Interior (Minint) of Cuba.

According to the post, agents from Minint and the town of Vista Alegre collaborated to capture the bandit, who sought refuge under the bed when the unsuspecting homeowners arrived back unexpectedly. The incident unfolded when the homeowner momentarily left the door open and subsequently noticed that the “decoder box” had been detached from the television. Alarmed by other sounds within the house, the homeowner grew suspicious of an intruder’s presence.

Reacting swiftly, the homeowner sought help from nearby neighbors and a group immediately responded. Upon investigating, they discovered the alleged thief hidden under the bed. The neighbors wasted no time in contacting the police, who promptly arrived to arrest the individual. Interestingly, the thief was reportedly feigning sleep at the time of his capture.

While these reports from Minint aim to showcase the diligent work of the Cuban police in the face of mounting criticism from the population, they also underscore the exponential increase in violence plaguing the island. Numerous cases of robbery and even fatalities at the hands of thieves have been reported.

However, the regime refuses to acknowledge these facts and instead accuses emigrants of exaggerating the extent of violence in Cuba. The public remains deeply concerned about the alarming rise in criminal activity, prompting communities to unite and take matters into their own hands to protect their homes and loved ones.

Despite the authorities’ attempt to downplay the severity of the situation, incidents like these serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for action to address the mounting violence within the country.

