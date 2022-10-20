Listen to the audio version of the article

Whole cities are built with gas and oil. Let’s take photos of downtown Dallas at the end of the nineteenth century and that of Dubai at the end of the eighties of the last century: in the space of a few years the race for energy resources has transformed them into dusty deserts and glittering capitals of wealth. Returning to Texas, it is to satisfy the desires of the new oil entrepreneur that in 1907 Herbert Marcus and Al Nieman decided to open their luxury fashion store in Dallas, which over time became a billionaire group with stores all over the country and a brand known all over the world, which grew up as its hometown.

On 12 October the Neiman Marcus Group (which also includes Bergdorf Goodman) published the results of the fiscal year 2022, which ended on 31 July: sales increase of 30% compared to the previous year, 5 billion dollars of gross merchandise value (the gross volume of goods) and 80% of sales made at full price. More than satisfactory figures, driven by a luxury market in full shape in the United States, as evidenced by the fact that 40% of sales in the group’s stores were made by 2% of the richest customers.

And even more satisfying data if you consider that just two years ago, in the terrible 2020, Neiman Marcus had entered the infamous “Chatper 11” procedure, which meant bankruptcy. How, then, did the group manage not only to recover, but to improve its accounts so significantly?

Of course, there are first of all the cuts that the courageous CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck immediately activated, and which led to the closure of 22 stores, including the pharaonic headquarters in the very expensive Hudson Yards complex in New York, closed in 2020 just one year. after its inauguration. But above all there is a “prudent” (sic) growth strategy, called “Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences”, and a return to the formula of the origins, the one that conquered the rich oilmen of the early twentieth century.

Stanley Marcus

It is said that the founders’ son and grandson, Stanley Marcus, who led the company for many years and is still considered one of the American marketing geniuses, knew the names and tastes of all the customers of the family store. A sort of human archive of big data, of sure success to guide the purchases of both customers and the company: Neiman Marcus has returned to strongly enhance the personalized consultancy service, offer exclusive products and focus on retail-tainmentan approach launched by the volcanic Stanley, who organized exhibitions, lunches and fashion shows in the shop (and at the end of the 1930s he also invented the famous catalog of Christmas gifts, still very popular today).